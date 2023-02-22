PR Newswire

FAYE RAINCOCK TO LEAD GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS AT TBWA\WORLDWIDE

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide announced the appointment of Faye Raincock to the role of global head of communications, effective February 20, 2023. Based out of TBWA\London, Raincock will be responsible for creating and executing the global collective's communication and content strategy, working with TBWA's global leadership team and market leads around the world. The move comes as the collective increases its focus on productizing offerings across the total brand experience to drive disruptive growth for clients.

Anchored in Disruption®, the TBWA global collective has a very deliberate and focused approach to creative innovation and intelligence, an investment which has resulted in strong year-on-year growth in new areas for both agency and clients.

Said Troy Ruhanen, chief executive officer, TBWA\Worldwide: "As the collective continues to flex its creative muscle to solve our clients' business challenges across the total brand experience, we're delighted Faye is joining us to unlock and refocus our approach to telling our own stories, and those of our clients."

A passionate storyteller by trade, Raincock's unique perspective will elevate how the collective communicates its own story around its vision to disrupt across the total brand experience with its expanded product offering and in turn, shine a spotlight on the rich narrative at the heart of its clients.

Continued Ruhanen; "Faye's credentials are impressive, she's a natural storyteller, a strategic content creator, and a leader in DE&I communications.

"She brings a journalist's skill in finding the angle, which will move us beyond mere publicity for our work, ensuring instead we are speaking to the needs of business leaders today.

"Faye's energy, passion and drive will challenge and push us to elevate our collective voice and continue to share the power of our disruptive thinking in new and interesting ways."

Raincock joins from Havas Creative where she led the agency's public relations and marketing teams in over 70 countries. In addition to her role at Havas Creative, Raincock is chair of the DE&I Committee at the European Association of Communication Agencies (EACA) and in this capacity drives visibility for the industry's diverse talent and leaders across the EU, a role she will maintain when joining the TBWA\ collective. Working closely with TBWA\'s chief diversity officer, Aliah Berman, Raincock will continue to articulate our story, elevate our progress, and deepen our pervasive culture around DE&I by Design

Before shifting to the agency side, Raincock was editor, ITV London and a member of the ITV News Executive Committee, a position she held for over three years. In this role, Raincock was responsible for ITV's news coverage of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, managing and leading major news coverage across two general elections, the London riots in 2011, and commissioning and producing documentary length news features, which went on to win Royal Television Society nominations in both 2012 and 2013.

Commenting on her appointment Faye Raincock added: "TBWA has a really strong sense of who it is, and as a collective, you can feel the disruptive energy that delivers amazing work and breakthrough brands.

"I have always believed communications work best when they break out of our immediate environment and lead conversations beyond our own circles. My job will be to help take our story and tell it on a bigger stage. I can't wait to get started."

In addition to Raincock's appointment, Asheden Hill, associate global director of corporate communications has been promoted to global director of corporate communications, and will continue to work out of TBWA\Worldwide's global headquarters in New York.

"We have a strong multi-talented corporate marketing communications function across our global collective, and I'm confident under Faye's leadership, we'll be hearing a lot more about the impact TBWA is making," concluded Ruhanen.

