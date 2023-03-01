How To Be an Ambassador for Children's Health

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Though the traditional holiday season of giving has wrapped up, the new year presents a variety of opportunities for keeping that sentiment alive. In a recent Q&A with Children's National Hospital, Brad Knox, senior vice president and counsel, Aflac Federal Relations, shared his thoughts on what it means to be an advocate for a cause near and dear to him - children's health. Aflac and Children's National have worked together for more than 10 years, aligning on a common goal: supporting the treatment and research for pediatric cancer and blood disorders.

Brad, now a member of the Corporate Advisory Council, began his relationship with Children's National Hospital when one of his own children was treated for an injury. He saw firsthand the level of care they provided for his family and quickly learned about all they do for kids - including the incredible work they do for sickle cell disease patients.

"The work Children's National does to ensure that all children in the Washington, D.C., area are healthy and prospering is vital to the families and vibrance of our region," said Knox. "I've also been impressed with their sickle cell research, especially given the diverse population of the community. It's amazing to see the impact locally, nationally, and around the globe."

In 2022, Aflac announced $100,000 donation to Children's National Hospital for research and treatment enhancements for sickle cell disease. This relationship is an extension of Aflac's 27-year and more than $165 million commitment to helping those diagnosed with cancer and various blood disorders, including sickle cell disease. One way Aflac does this is through its My Special Aflac Duck® program, originally created in 2018 for children with cancer and expanded in 2022 with a version for kids with sickle cell. My Special Aflac Duck is a robotic duck that is provided to children above the age of 3, free of charge and helps them cope with their cancer or sickle cell diagnosis and treatments. Children and caregivers use the ducks for medical play to help kids better understand their treatments and communicate their feelings, which is sometimes difficult.

"I am incredibly fortunate to work for a company that is deeply rooted in caring for others and aligns with my personal values," said Knox. "Serving on the Corporate Advisory Council at Children's National is such a privilege and inspiration - meeting with patients and their families and learning about their lives and dreams, their excitement and joy is contagious, and I'm amazed by staff at Children's National who make that future possible for them."

How can you become an advocate for a mission that's important to you? Brad offers a few ways to get started:

  1. Be hands-on. Sometimes the best thing you can do is show up and be there for those in need and for your community. Is there a food bank in your area that needs help sorting donations? Or a kids' organization that needs excellent storytellers to read books to neighborhood children? Maybe a nonprofit facility that needs cleaning services? If you are able, there are endless opportunities for hands-on service to organizations in your community. Make it even more fun by gathering a group of friends to volunteer together.
  2. Find a local cause and donate. It's simple, but it's also impactful. Find organizations in your area and research what their greatest needs are. While that may look different in each location, it's about giving back and bettering the places you call home. Whether it's a certain dollar amount per month or collection of needed items, give, and give regularly. You can also stretch your contribution further by checking with your employer to see if they offer a donation matching program.

Serve. If you want to take your commitment to the next level, are able to commit the time and an opportunity presents itself, consider becoming a board member of your local children's hospital or nonprofit organization. Everyone has a special skill set, and by serving on a board, you get to help shape the future for organizations and the communities they support.

Learn more about Aflac's commitment to supporting children with cancer and blood disorders at https://www.aflacchildhoodcancer.org/.

Aflac herein means American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Aflac | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2300074

4fcc4233-29f1-4609-9a63-0a9672158916.jpg

Brad Knox, senior vice president and counsel, Aflac Federal Relations, offers tips for getting involved with the causes you care about.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740335/How-To-Be-an-Ambassador-for-Childrens-Health

img.ashx?id=740335

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.