Customer grows its Connected Health™ RPM offerings, adds Cloud DX Diabetes care pathway to its existing Palliative RPM program

News in Summary

• Leading Ontario health organization to launch Diabetes RPM program

• Program aims to achieve a volume of 100 users this year

• RPM is well suited for Diabetes Type 2 Management

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Cloud DX( TSXV:CDX, Financial)(OTC:CDXFF), a leading health data platform, has announced the launch of its first Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program for Type 2 Diabetes patients. The customer is a leading Ontario healthcare organization and current Cloud DX client.

The new program aims to introduce Remote Patient Monitoring into the well-established Diabetes Management program at an Ontario family health organization. The program will use existing remote care monitoring (RCM) tools to augment/replace manual data collection activities within the existing patient population. Upon reaching their goal of enrolling 100 patients, the account would generate up to $48,000 CAD per year in recurring revenue.

Using the Cloud DX Connected Health™ platform, this program will deliver a single RPM environment for all healthcare providers. Dedicated diabetes management resources are currently in place at in-scope clinics and will continue to provide guidance and clinical oversight for Type 2 Diabetes patients. The program will support both full Connected Health™ kits and a ‘bring your own device' (BYOD) option. Kits that include cellular tablets are designed to ‘just work' right out of the box, which is a great user experience for older patients - meanwhile younger patients are often comfortable pairing Cloud DX devices with their own phone or tablet. BYOD deployments generally offer higher margins, a Cloud DX focus for 2023.=

Connected Health™ allows for unlimited periodic monitoring of blood sugar levels and provides access to data that can help patients better understand and control their disease. Automated notifications inform individuals and their healthcare providers when blood sugar levels fall outside a specific range, helping them quickly identify and address potential problems. Targeted, customized surveys will allow for easy assessment of patients' symptoms, behaviour patterns and well-being.

Cloud DX COO and co-founder Anthony Kaul says, "Cloud DX's Connected Health™ RPM program for Type 2 Diabetes patients is a significant step forward in providing patients with the tools they need to manage their disease effectively. Connected Health™ will help individuals with type 2 diabetes better understand and control their disease, leading to better blood sugar control, fewer complications, and a better quality of life."

Diabetes patients respond well to virtual care, which is encouraged by the American Diabetes Association. Improved outcomes rely on patient-generated health data (PGHD) and a health-coaching approach to behavior management, both of which can be used at a distance.

About Cloud DX

Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Clinics and hospitals across North America use our Connected Health™ data platform to incorporate remote and virtual technology in care delivery. Our remote monitoring solutions let care teams virtually monitor hundreds of patients; Patients take vital signs at home with intelligent medical devices which transmit the data to the care team's dashboard or EMR. Connected Health™ supports remote vital sign monitoring, behavioral medicine, telehealth, care pathways for chronic care, aging in place, palliative or perioperative hospital-at-home, and more. Our customers achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations and readmissions, lower care delivery costs, and grow patient panels, revenue, and more.

Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

For more information on Cloud DX ( TSXV:CDX, Financial), visit www.CloudDX.comand follow @CloudDXon Twitter or LinkedIn.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. In particular, this news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the advancement of the Company's business and partnerships, the expected proceeds therefrom, regulatory approvals, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions.

