Lenovo Highlighted in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the Fourth Year

4 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Lenovo has been listed in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth year. The Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index framework tracks the progress of 484 companies, in 11 sectors and 45 countries and regions around the world in women's empowerment and equality in the workplace.

Across the five pillars used to rate the companies measured in the index, Lenovo scored particularly well for building an inclusive culture; anti-sexual harassment policies; and leadership and talent pipeline.

"Lenovo has always pursued a path of inclusion, and we've built a culture where all can belong - and while it's an honor to once again be recognized on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index our work is not done", said Calvin Crosslin, Lenovo's VP of Human Resources, Chief Diversity Officer Lenovo and Lenovo Foundation President. "By measuring our progress through the Bloomberg GEI, we continue to evolve our approach of building inclusive leadership behaviors and fostering diverse and inclusive systems through increased accountability and training"

Lenovo has a global employee base of over 82,000 employees, operating in more than 180 markets around the world, with women comprising 36% of the workforce, and is working hard to address its commitment to move female representation in the executive leadership team from 21% in 2020 to 27% by 2025.

Read more about Lenovo's diversity and inclusion efforts in our most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

