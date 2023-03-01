Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (: CRL) (“Charles River”) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether Charles River issued false and misleading statements to investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/charles-river-laboratories-intl-inc/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the supply chain for research primates, and the company also disclosed it has voluntarily suspended shipments from Cambodia. On this news, the Company’s share price dropped sharply in value during intraday trading.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising