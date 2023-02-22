TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Teachers Retirement System of the State of Kentucky is a pension plan sponsor based out of Frankfort, Kentucky. The system was established in 1938 through a state law, although it would not become officially operational until July of 1940. The Teachers Retirement System of the State of Kentucky, also known as Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System or simply KTRS for short, is an actuarial reserve joint-contributory system, placing the various contributions of its members, employers, and investment earnings in reserve to pay for the System’s annuity obligations. The KTRS is administrated by a Board of Trustees of nine members which appoints an executive who is responsible for upholding its established policies. The system is mandatory for all members in eligible agencies that “require either certification or graduation from a four year college or university as a condition of employment” or those persons who provide part time or substitute teaching services. Agencies that can participate in the system include various public schools, regional educational cooperatives, various Kentucky state universities, the School for the Deaf, the School for the Blind, the Workforce Development Cabinet, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and the Department of Education, among other agencies specified by law. The KTRS currently has over 75,000 active members and provides for over 45,000 annuitants. The system has a current market value of over $17.8 billion, allocated with $11.3 billion in equities, $3.3 billion in fixed income, over $750 million in real estate, and $700 million in alternative investments, among others to a lesser degree. KTRS invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which makes up a fifth of its asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, finance, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing amount allocated.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1738 stocks valued at a total of $9.52Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.64%), AAPL(3.24%), and AMZN(1.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY bought 179,801 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,440,963. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/22/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $252.8666 per share and a market cap of $1,882.29Bil. The stock has returned -11.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-book ratio of 10.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.65 and a price-sales ratio of 9.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY bought 290,256 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 2,407,734. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 02/22/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $148.41 per share and a market cap of $2,348.14Bil. The stock has returned -9.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-book ratio of 41.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.83 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY reduced their investment in NYSE:MOS by 570,360 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.68.

On 02/22/2023, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $50.13 per share and a market cap of $17.07Bil. The stock has returned 15.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY bought 116,071 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 415,096. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 02/22/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $198.1674 per share and a market cap of $627.02Bil. The stock has returned -27.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-book ratio of 14.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.46 and a price-sales ratio of 8.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, TEACHERS RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF THE STATE OF KENTUCKY bought 447,317 shares of NAS:ON for a total holding of 1,072,111. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.40000000000001.

On 02/22/2023, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $78.42659999999999 per share and a market cap of $33.88Bil. The stock has returned 33.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

