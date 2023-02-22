Also check out: (Free Trial)
MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023
MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable May 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023.
The new quarterly rate represents an additional 5 cents per share over the previous level.
