MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable May 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023.

The new quarterly rate represents an additional 5 cents per share over the previous level.

