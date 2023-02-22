An Ode to the Modern West: Lone River's NEW Ranch Rita Variety Pack Steps on the Scene in Time for National Margarita Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023

Lone River, the Makers of the No. 1 Ranch Water Brings Western Flair to National Margarita Day with a New Ranch Rita Variety Pack featuring Iconic Western Flavors: Classic, Spicy, Mango and Blood Orange

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone River Beverage Company is taking National Margarita Day by the horns as it serves up the NEW Ranch Rita Variety Pack, adding to its portfolio of cocktail-inspired hard seltzers. Made with organic agave nectar and lime juice, the new variety pack tips its hat to America's most beloved cocktail, the margarita which, like Lone River, is inspired by Texas culture.

Along with the powerhouse brand's classic margarita style Ranch Rita, the variety pack serves up three new flavors: Spicy, Mango, and Blood Orange. Inspired by popular margarita serves, Mango Ranch Rita and Blood Orange Ranch Rita deliver a vibrant, freshly squeezed flavor, while Spicy Ranch Rita gives that Texas kick with a jalapeño twist. The Ranch Rita Variety Pack is premium brewed and conveniently canned at 6% ABV.

"We're all about being true to our roots, so it made sense to explore all the different ways to bring two iconic Texas offerings together," says Katie Beal Brown, founder & CEO of Lone River Beverage Co. "We're so excited to build on the positive response we've had with our Ranch Rita Classic Margarita and go a step further to give folks a full range of flavors they can sip on year-round."

The release of the Ranch Rita Variety Pack follows the April 2022 launch of the Lone River Ranch Rita Classic Margarita. The newest addition to the Lone River portfolio first hit shelves in Texas, and continues to roll out nationwide, joining the full portfolio at major retailers.

Lone River is the leading Ranch Water brand and also a Top Ten leader within the Hard Seltzer segment nationwide.1 Lone River Ranch Rita Variety Pack is available in 12-packs of 12 oz cans and best enjoyed chilled from the can and dressed with lime and salt.

For more information about Lone River Ranch Water and Ranch Rita Variety Pack, as well as to find a retailer near you, follow @RanchWater on social and visit www.loneriverbevco.com. When enjoying Lone River, please remember to drink responsibly.

About Lone River Beverage Company
Founded in 2019 by native Texan Katie Beal Brown and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Lone River Beverage Company offers two unique drink propositions, with the taste of organic agave nectar and lime, that play on the biggest tequila inspired cocktail spaces with both lighter and fuller flavored options. The brand's namesake Ranch Water hard seltzer is inspired by the tradition and taste from the high desert of Far West Texas. At 80 calories and 4% ABV per 12 oz can, Lone River Ranch Water brings an easy-drinking twist to Texas' classic cocktail. Lone River Ranch Water hard seltzer is available in Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit and Prickly Pear flavors. Lone River Ranch Rita Margarita Style is a fuller flavored, 6% ABV, premium brewed beverage that delivers the indulgent taste of the classic margarita cocktail. Lone River Ranch Rita is available in Classic, Spicy, Mango and Blood Orange flavors. Lone River products are available nationwide in major retailers as well as independent stores. Lone River is also available via delivery platforms Instacart, Drizly, and more. To learn more, visit www.loneriverbevco.com. Enjoy Responsibly.

About Diageo North America
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contact:
TAYLOR
[email protected]

Nicole Anastasi, Diageo
[email protected]

1 Nielsen Total US xAOC L4 Wks - w/e 02/11/23

SOURCE Lone River Beverage Company

