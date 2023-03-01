Today, UBS Wealth Management USA announced Mike Mimick has been appointed Market Executive for the firm’s Midwest Market. Mike will be responsible for leading UBS’s wealth management business and Financial Advisors based in Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Mike has been with UBS for 18 years and has been a Field Leader since 2007. Prior to his current role, he was responsible for leading the firm’s advisors in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mike has also been a five-time Leadership Council award winner, an honor given annually to UBS’s top talent in its Wealth Management division.

“Mike is dedicated to the Midwest Market and has been a driving force in growing our presence in this important region,” said Jennifer Povlitz, UBS Division Director. “We are committed to being the firm of choice for our clients and our advisors, and I’m confident that under Mike’s leadership, our advisors will effectively deliver the full breadth of UBS’s capabilities for our clients in the market.”

Mike has more than 32 years of industry experience. Prior to joining UBS, he held various leadership positions within the financial services industry. Mike graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Banking. He also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) designation through the Investment & Wealth Institute and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

