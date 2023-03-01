ibex Teams Up With CareFirst to Support the 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its support of the 2023 CIAA (Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament February 21-25 in Baltimore. The CIAA is the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, and its annual basketball tournament is one of the most highly attended basketball tournaments among all NCAA divisions.

“ibex is proud to partner with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to support the 2023 CIAA Tournament, the City of Baltimore, and the outstanding athletes competing for the championship,” said ibex CMO and Chief Strategic Accounts Officer Julie Casteel. “At ibex, we value talent, leadership and determination, all of which will be on full display this week in Baltimore at the CIAA Tournament.”

"We are delighted that ibex joined the effort to support the CIAA Tournament to help make a real impact on Baltimore's community and economic growth," said Eric Showalter, Vice President of Commercial Service Operations, CareFirst. "Like ibex, CareFirst is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we are excited to invest in the tournament's success and the Greater Baltimore region."

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
In its 85th year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.6 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2022, CareFirst invested $24.1 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit: www.carefirst.com.

About ibex   
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.     

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

