NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and GIC Real Estate, Inc. Stockholders will receive $67.00 for each share of INDUS Realty Trust stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $868 million and is expected to close in the summer of 2023.

If you are a stockholder of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/indt/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

