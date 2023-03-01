NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / M·A·C Cosmetics announces recognition from the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards for the Silver "Corporate Social Responsibility" Award in the Health category for the brand's M·A·C VIVA GLAM Keith Haring Campaign.

Launched in 2021 by the Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. The Awards highlight work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education, Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate.

This year's competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide, and Anthem Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

M·A·C VIVA GLAM was recognized as a leader in social impact and for enacting positive change through the innovative Keith Haring campaign, as well as for VIVA GLAM's longstanding impact raising over $500 million globally for healthy futures and equal rights for all.

Click here to learn more about M·A·C's VIVA GLAM Keith Haring Campaign Anthem Award-winning entry

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from M·A·C Cosmetics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: M·A·C Cosmetics

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mac-cosmetics

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: M·A·C Cosmetics

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/740367/MAC-VIVA-GLAM-Keith-Haring-Campaign-Wins-Silver-Corporate-Social-Responsibility-Anthem-Award



