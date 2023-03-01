Super Soul Party and Hanes for Good(TM) Create a Super Bowl Experience for Homeless

In 2017, Super Soul Party creator, Meir Kay, saw a homeless man in New York City who didn't want a handout. The man held a cardboard sign simply asking to be seen. Meir offered him a meal and conversation. That encounter sparked the creation of Meir's non-profit, Super Soul Party, that gives the homeless population a safe place to connect with their community.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hanes partnered with Super Soul and sponsored ‘dignity bags' filled with socks, sweatshirts and other necessities for 500 homeless people who attended parties across the country.

"These parties offer people who are homeless a meal, a haircut, and a chance to socialize during a football game," says Meir. "Simply put, it offers humanity."

Comforting people in times of crisis and uncertainty is a key piece of our People pillar, explains Chris Fox, chief sustainability officer. "This is a great opportunity to connect with the people we serve in our communities not only with product, but with real conversation," he says.

Our associates who volunteered their time are creating a more comfortable world for every body.

To learn more about HanesBrands commitment to being a positive force within our communities, click here.

