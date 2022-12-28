Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Restricted Share Unit Conversion

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Restricted Share Unit Conversion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (

AIM:ECO, Financial)(TSX‐V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, announces that 600,000 of the Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") issued to directors, officers and advisers, pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Units Plan were converted into 600,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") ("RSU Shares") on 28 December 2022. Of the RSUs converted, Gil Holzman, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, elected to convert 475,000 RSUs held by him (from which 325,000 Common Shares were issued to Gil Holzman and 150,000 Common Shares were issued to his wife) as detailed in the PDMR Notification Form below.

Application has been made for admission of the 600,000 RSU Shares, which will rank pari passu with existing Common Shares, to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective, and trading in the RSU Shares will commence, on or around 8:00 a.m. on 28 February 2023.

On Admission, the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will be 365,682,014 Common Shares. It is noted that this figure takes into account the 841,824 Common Shares that were cancelled, as announced on 1 August 2022, which had not been deducted from the total voting rights announced on 20 December 2022. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Head of Marketing and IR

+44(0)781 729 5070 | +1 (416) 318 8272

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
James Bellman


Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi


Echelon Capital (Financial Adviser N. America Markets)


Ryan Mooney
Simon Akit

+1 (403) 606 4852
+1 (416) 8497776

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 8434 2754

Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea


Notes to editors:

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 26.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643km2.

PDMR Notification Forms

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gil Holzman

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

President, CEO and Director of the Company

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

b)

LEI

213800WPR7ASTDWQUW50

4.

Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Issue of common shares of no par value in the Company pursuant to the vesting of restricted share units (RSUs)

Identification code

CA27887W1005

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Receipt of Common Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil consideration

475,000 common shares pursuant to the conversion of the RSUs

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

28 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

N/A

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740384/Eco-Atlantic-Oil-and-Gas-Ltd-Announces-Restricted-Share-Unit-Conversion

img.ashx?id=740384

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.