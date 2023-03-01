Sealed Air's "Better Together" Podcast: Honoring Black History Month

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Episode Summary

In professional settings it's important to see others who look like you and share a similar culture. A sense of belonging can raise contribution and motivation levels in the workplace. Sealed Air employees Brenda Morris, Vice President and Assistant General Counsel - Litigation, Employment and Compliance; and Timi Fadiran, Manager of Sustainability Technology Innovation, join Episode 7 of Sealed Air's "Better Together" podcast to talk about co-leading the company's Black Employee Network (recently renamed B-Advance). The employee resource group aims to provide a sense of community through retention, promotion, and advancement of Black employees.

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, Sealed Air (also known as SEE) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, Sealed Air's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.

e2110378-788d-4c9d-acd5-02495fc44c89.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sealed Air on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sealed Air
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sealed-air
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Sealed Air



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740390/Sealed-Airs-Better-Together-Podcast-Honoring-Black-History-Month

img.ashx?id=740390

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.