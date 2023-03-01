REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. ( CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today highlights several key presentations from its gene therapy programs from 19th Annual WORLDSymposium™, taking place from February 22-26, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.



Notably, preclinical data in Fabry disease using its engineered transgene is being presented by its partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda). This program is part of Codexis’ Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement with Takeda, under which Codexis leverages its CodeEvolver® protein engineering platform to generate novel gene sequences encoding enzyme variants that are tailored to enhance efficacy by increasing activity, stability, and cellular uptake. Takeda is combining these improved transgenes with its gene therapy capabilities to develop novel product candidates for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. As part of the partnership, Codexis has engineered a unique α-galactosidase A (a-GLA) protein variant that may enable Takeda to address the limitations of existing standards of care in Fabry disease.

“Our strategic collaboration with Takeda allows us to demonstrate our platform’s leading enzyme engineering capabilities in the context of gene therapy,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Codexis. “Using our CodeEvolver® platform to iterate upon naturally occurring enzymes, we are engineering an a-GLA protein variant with enhanced stability and reduced immunogenicity to potentially overcome the challenges historically associated with gene therapy approaches for Fabry disease. Our ability to tailor enzymes with specific, desirable characteristics and improved expression profiles pairs nicely with Takeda’s gene therapy expertise as we continue working to address the high unmet need in rare genetic disorders.”

Fabry disease is a rare lysosomal storage disorder in which the body cannot efficiently break down lipids into smaller components. The disease stems from a deficiency in a-GLA. Low levels of a-GLA activity result in the accumulation of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) in the lysosomes of various tissues, which can eventually negatively impact organs, including the heart, kidney, peripheral nervous system, skin, and gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Patients suffer from symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and renal and cardiac disease. While enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) is available for Fabry disease, treatment efficacy is routinely compromised by the short in vivo half-life and the development of anti-drug antibodies.

Takeda’s poster presentation, titled, “Preventing Fabry disease progression in a symptomatic mouse model with a recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) based gene therapy,” highlights its rAAV-based gene therapy candidate for the potential treatment of Fabry disease. The gene therapy candidate is being developed to encode the codon optimized, CodeEvolver® engineered a-GLA enzyme, which is designed to have improved serum and lysosomal stability and a predicted reduced immunogenicity.

Codexis is also presenting two abstracts highlighting its gene therapy program in GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1) at WORLDSymposium™. Similar to the Fabry disease program, these data demonstrate the promise of Codexis’ CodeEvolver® platform to engineer an optimized enzyme for administration as a transgene in gene therapy to potentially slow and/or reverse GM1 disease progression. The posters, “An engineered β-galactosidase with improved stability and cross-correction for the potential treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis via AAV gene therapy” and “In vitro modeling of GM1 Gangliosidosis using iPSC-derived cellular and organoid CNS models” will be available on the WORLDSymposium™ OnDemand platform and are also available on the Company’s website at www.codexis.com/resources.

