Front Street Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

218 E Front Street Missoula, MT 59802

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $416.00Mil. The top holdings were CGNX(10.72%), DHR(7.80%), and BRK.B(7.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Front Street Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:NUE by 25,784 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.9.

On 02/22/2023, Nucor Corp traded for a price of $163.47 per share and a market cap of $41.36Bil. The stock has returned 39.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nucor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 11,493 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 02/22/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $138.56 per share and a market cap of $406.58Bil. The stock has returned -6.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Front Street Capital Management, Inc. bought 4,373 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 122,175. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $261.48.

On 02/22/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $250.11 per share and a market cap of $182.16Bil. The stock has returned -5.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.46 and a price-sales ratio of 5.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Front Street Capital Management, Inc. bought 30,344 shares of NAS:COHR for a total holding of 127,861. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.78.

On 02/22/2023, Coherent Corp traded for a price of $42.59 per share and a market cap of $5.92Bil. The stock has returned -39.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coherent Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Front Street Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:JOE by 32,938 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.8.

On 02/22/2023, The St. Joe Co traded for a price of $44.62 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned -3.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The St. Joe Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.