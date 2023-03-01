Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, or $0.20 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023.

About Permian Resources

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Permian Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the core of the Delaware Basin. For more information, please visit www.permianres.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005961/en/

