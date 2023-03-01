LiveRamp%26reg%3B (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced that its CEO Scott Howe will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, March 7th at 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET.

Links to the live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on LiveRamp’s investor relations website.

