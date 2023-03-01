HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental (:OXY) announced today that Ken Robinson, who currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Abercrombie & Fitch, Paylocity and Morgan Stanley U.S. Banks, and formerly served as Senior Vice President of Audit and Controls at Exelon Corporation, has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective as of February 16, 2023.

"Ken's impressive 40 plus-year career consists of senior leadership roles within global finance and accounting, enterprise risk, ethics, and compliance," said Jack Moore, Independent Chairman of the Board. "His experience of providing strategic and financial oversight to many companies brings immediate value to Oxy's shareholders."

Regarding his appointment to the Board, Mr. Robinson stated, “I'm pleased to be joining Oxy’s Board of Directors at a time when the company is leading the industry on addressing climate and developing its people, while focusing on improving its balance sheet to accelerate its return to investment grade.”

Mr. Robinson served as the Senior Vice President of Audit and Controls at Exelon Corporation from 2016 to 2020. Before Exelon, Mr. Robinson held several senior leadership positions at The Procter & Gamble Company, including Vice President, Global Diversity & Inclusion; Global Risk and Compliance Leader; Chief Audit Executive; and Vice President, Finance. Mr. Robinson also serves as a Trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation. Mr. Robinson has a Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Memphis.

