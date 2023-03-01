Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference in Las Vegas, NV. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

Interested parties can access a live or archived webcast of the presentation on the Investors section of the Orthofix website at ir.Orthofix.com.

About the Combined Company:

On January 5, 2023, Orthofix and SeaSpine merged to form a leading global spine and orthopedics company with a comprehensive portfolio of biologics, innovative spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions and a leading surgical navigation system. Its products are distributed in approximately 68 countries worldwide. The company plans to announce a new name for the combined entity in the future but will continue to operate under the Orthofix name until then.

The Company is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas and has primary offices in Carlsbad, CA, with a focus on spine and biologics product innovation and surgeon education, and Verona, Italy, with an emphasis on product innovation, production, and medical education for orthopedics. The combined company’s global R&D, commercial and manufacturing footprint also includes facilities and offices in Irvine, CA, Toronto, Canada, Sunnyvale, CA, Wayne, PA, Olive Branch, MS, Maidenhead, UK, Munich, Germany, Paris, France and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

