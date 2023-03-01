Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor event:

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: Presentation – 10:25 AM PT / 1:25 PM ET

A live webcast of this event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of this webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity.

