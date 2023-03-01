Nasdaq Grants Adamis Pharmaceuticals' Request for Extension to Comply with Continued Listing Requirements

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ( ADMP), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) has granted the Company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq, pursuant to an extension through June 26, 2023 to evidence compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement and its continued compliance with all other applicable criteria for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Compliance Period”).

The Company’s continued listing is subject to the Company’s satisfaction of certain interim milestones, including the timely undertaking of certain corporate actions during the Compliance Period, including seeking shareholder approval for a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, and effecting a reverse stock split if required to achieve a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days prior to the expiration of the Compliance Period.

“We are most appreciative that the Panel has provided us with this extension,” said David J. Marguglio, Chief Executive Officer of Adamis. “We are committed to using our best efforts to take the actions required to satisfy the terms of the Panel’s extension and regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing standards. And at the appropriate time, I look forward to providing an update concerning the strategic and financing alternatives process that we first announced in early October 2022.”

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s ZIMHI® (naloxone) Injection product is approved for the treatment of opioid overdose. The Company’s SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Adamis Investor Relations
Robert Uhl
Managing Director
ICR Westwicke
619.228.5886
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc1NDkxMiM1NDI1MTMyIzIwMTczNTk=
Adamis-Pharmaceuticals-Corpora.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.