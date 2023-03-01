FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at the 2023 KBW Fintech Payments Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at 7th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum. The discussion will begin at 8:45 AM ET.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, the Company will host a fireside chat at Wolfe FinTech Forum 2023. The discussion will begin at 1:50 PM ET

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.fleetcor.com%2F.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 150 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

