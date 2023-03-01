The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (“Charles River” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CRL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Charles River disclosed on February 22, 2023, that it had received a DOJ subpoena regarding an investigation of its allegedly illegal transport of primates for research purposes. The Company admitted it would voluntarily stop importing primates from Cambodia. The Company also warned that the investigations and its suspension of imports would negatively impact its business. Based on this news, shares of Charles River fell by as much as 15% in intraday trading on the same day.

