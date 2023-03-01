Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces new leadership appointments to its executive team aimed at accelerating the Company’s transformation into a more customer-focused organization and driving growth. The following individuals join the executive leadership team and will report to Altice USA Chief Executive Officer Dennis Mathew:

Marc Sirota, Chief Financial Officer. Marc has been appointed by the Altice USA Board of Directors as CFO, effective March 1. This follows present CFO Michael Grau’s decision to step down from the position on that date. Mike will serve as Senior Advisor to Dennis until early July, and work with him and Marc to ensure a smooth transition.



In the CFO role, Marc will oversee all financial functions for Altice USA with a focus on driving disciplined management of the business and financial key performance indicators. This includes oversight of top-line growth, margin expansion, capital expenditure management, free cash flow growth and evaluating new business opportunities while driving a data-driven culture that maximizes profitable growth and return on investments.



Marc joins after a successful career with Comcast, where he served in a variety of senior roles including CFO at the Division and Region levels, Cable Assistant Controller, and Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Intelligence.





Leroy Williams, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Leroy is responsible for product strategy and management, marketing (brand, acquisition and hyperlocal), and competitive growth plans across our Optimum residential and commercial businesses. In leading this function, he will drive the P&L and strategic management of our customer base to enable long-term growth.



Leroy joined the Company on February 21 from Samsung Electronics America where he most recently served as Chief Product Officer for the consumer and B2B businesses. Prior to Samsung, he served in a variety of senior leadership positions at Rogers Communications, notably as Chief Retail Officer and Chief Brand Officer, and at Verizon, leading the Verizon Wireless South Area's Marketing and Sales Operations spanning more than 20 million customers.





David Williams, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, David will lead the development and execution of Optimum’s sales and revenue growth strategies and performance. This includes oversight for all sales channel activities supporting the Company’s full suite of Optimum-branded services for its residential and commercial businesses. Furthermore, David will lead a regional realignment by driving local market engagement strategies to advance Optimum’s competitive position and grow.



An industry leader, David recently served in the positions of Chief Marketing Officer and SVP of Sales, respectively, for the Comcast Central Division, covering more than 22 million passings. David joined the Company on February 21.



David succeeds Matthew Grover who made the decision to retire after more than 20 years with the Company. Matt will serve as Senior Advisor to David through the end of June to ensure a smooth transition.





Shuvankar (Shu) Roy, Executive Vice President, Chief Customer Experience Officer. As the Company’s first Chief Customer Experience Officer, Shu oversees the customer experience strategy as well as the Company’s digital-first experience across the Optimum telecommunications portfolio, looking end to end at how to serve customers across all touchpoints. In this role, he also leads the customer care and retention functions.



Shu joined Altice USA as SVP Customer Experience in January 2022 from Comcast where he led Connectivity Operations and shaped the product operations and customer experience strategy for Xfinity’s connectivity services. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Cogeco, the Canadian cable operator.

Altice USA CEO Dennis Mathew stated, “I am pleased that we have been able to attract such dynamic executives who bring a breadth of industry experience to drive growth at the Company. These talented individuals exemplify key attributes such as leading through transformation, success in competitive markets, delivering best-in-class customer experiences, and fostering a growth mindset and culture. I am confident that with a sharp operational and financial focus, deep technical and industry expertise, and proven leadership capabilities, our collective leadership team will guide our Optimum business to success and strengthen our relationship with our customers, moving us one step closer to our mission of being the connectivity provider of choice across all the communities we serve.

On behalf of the entire team, I also want to thank and recognize Mike and Matt for their immense contributions to the Company, each for more than 20 years. From Cablevision to Altice USA, they have been steadfast leaders to so many of our teammates and we are grateful for their dedication. Personally, it has been a pleasure working with them over the last few months and I deeply appreciate that they have agreed to stay onboard to ensure a smooth transition.”

Said Marc Sirota, Chief Financial Officer, “I’m honored to accept this role and to work side-by-side with Dennis and the entire management team to drive long-term sustainable growth. We have strong brands, best-in-class technology, and great people, which is why I’m confident that together we can build on the foundation that has been laid and execute against our strategies to accelerate the business. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead of us as we look to propel the Company forward and deliver value to our shareholders.”

“Optimum is a brand that I have keenly admired for many years, which is why I’m thrilled and energized to be leading its growth, marketing, and product strategies now and into the future,” added Leroy Williams, EVP, Chief Growth Officer. “Connectivity to the people, things, and experiences that customers value has never been more important, and now with one nationwide Optimum brand, I envision our ability to delight and deliver compelling solutions by showcasing all that Optimum has to offer in new and innovative ways. I look forward to joining the Company and thank Dennis and the entire leadership team for their support and partnership.”

“I’m excited to join the Optimum team at such an important juncture for the organization,” said David Williams, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. “In addition to hitting the gas on sales activity and boosting our sales channel strategies, I’m optimistic about the opportunity to drive a more hyperlocal approach to deepen our community presence and strengthen our sales, operations, and local engagement efforts across the entire footprint to drive growth. This is a stellar team driven by a common mission set forth by Dennis and I’m delighted to join them.”

“Customer experience is perhaps the most critical tool we have in ensuring brand satisfaction and loyalty among our customer base,” said Shu Roy, EVP, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “Since joining the organization, I’ve been able to see first-hand its commitment to drive positive experiences and create meaningful relationships between Optimum and its valued customers. I look forward to accelerating this work to drive growth and affinity to our Optimum brand and services.”

To learn more about the Altice USA Executive Leadership Team and read complete bios, visit the Company's leadership page.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to nearly 5.0 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

