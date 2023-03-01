CACI International Inc (NYSE%3A+CACI) announced today that the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA) named Todd Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions, to its Board of Directors. Probert will serve a three-year term, effective January 1, 2023.

“INSA is an influential voice providing advocacy and driving innovation among the intelligence and national security community,” said Todd+Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions. “It is an honor to be selected for the Board of Directors and be a part of INSA’s legacy of fostering public-private partnerships that support progress in our industry.”

INSA is the leading nonpartisan, nonprofit forum for driving public-private partnerships to advance intelligence and national security priorities. INSA strives to identify, develop, and promote collaborative approaches to national security challenges. It has more than 160 organizations in its membership and has extensive participation from leaders and senior executives in the public, private, and academic sectors.

Led by Chairwoman Letitia A. Long, the INSA Board of Directors provides strategic and business oversight for INSA operations and planning. The Board of Directors includes former senior government officials and senior private sector or industry leaders with extensive intelligence backgrounds who represent the government, private, and academia.

“We are privileged to have such a committed and talented leader joining our board,” said INSA Chairwoman Letitia A. Long. “Already, we have a wealth of experience and expertise among our directors and with our newly welcomed colleagues we are positioned for even greater success.”

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Company News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005266/en/