Dallas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of nineteen cents ($0.19) per share on its common stock, payable on March 16, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

