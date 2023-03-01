Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today announced a multiyear agreement to become the official sponsor of INDYCAR’s checkered flag used at each NTT INDYCAR SERIES race through the 2025 season.

The partnership connects Advance’s distinctive logo, which features the checkered flag icon with the iconic flag NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers aspire to see first at the end of each race. Through the agreement, Advance also becomes the official automotive aftermarket retail partner of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Advance’s marks will be displayed on the iconic IMS Scoring Pylon and other digital boards throughout the Racing Capital of the World® for its signature events, including the Indianapolis 500 in May and the Brickyard Tripleheader race weekend in August.

Advance’s partnership with INDYCAR will include a charitable component during the 2023 season. As race-winning drivers strategically use “advance” as a verb in their post-race interviews, Advance will gift winning drivers a cash prize to be donated to a charity of their choosing.

“It’s a privilege to associate the Advance brand and our checkered flag with those used at the Indianapolis 500 and every INDYCAR race,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “We know INDYCAR fans are incredibly passionate about the sport, its heritage and future. Whether they’re road tripping to the next race or tackling their everyday commute, race fans know we’ll be ready with quality auto parts and expert advice to help them advance to their own checkered flag.”

Advance and INDYCAR will also team up on a unique content series viewable on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Leading into each race weekend, INDYCAR will create a video highlight reel celebrating the most exciting wins and checkered flag moments at that track, giving race fans an opportunity to witness some of auto racing’s most historic wins though archived footage.

“We’re honored to welcome Advance Auto Parts to both the INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway families,” said Mark Miles, president & CEO Penske Entertainment Corp. “Advance is a world-class and highly respected brand, and the perfect partner emblem to display on the checkered flag welcoming our NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to the finish-line at the iconic Yard of Bricks and across all of our events.”

INDYCAR kicks off the NTT INDYCAR SERIES season with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg® (Fla.) on Sunday, March 5 (Noon ET on NBC, Peacock). In 2023, the series will feature 17 high-speed and highly competitive races across the United States and Canada.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of October 8, 2022, Advance operated 4,747 stores and 313 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,335 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

