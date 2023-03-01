AdTheorent to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ( ADTH) (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”), a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that its CEO, Jim Lawson, will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent ( ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and “Most Innovative Product” (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." In September, evidencing AdTheorent’s continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain’s Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022.

AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

