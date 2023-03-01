Bruker+Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today that Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President & CFO will present on behalf of the Company at the following investor conferences:

Citi 2023 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools & HCIT Conference in New York City

Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA

Monday, March 6, 2023, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Live audiovisual webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bruker.com. Replays of the presentations will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the events and will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

