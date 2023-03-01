O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. Celebrates the Opening of Its 6,000th Store

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • O’Reilly is proud to continue serving their customers with the addition of its 6,000th store
  • The community is invited to celebrate the growth as The Friendliest Parts Store in Town

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After 65 years of serving the automotive aftermarket across the United States and in Mexico, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (“O’Reilly”) ( ORLY) will celebrate the opening of its 6,000th store in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma. This milestone will commemorate the continued excellent customer service and dedication of O’Reilly Professional Parts People throughout the Company. The opening of the 6,000th store will kick off with a day-long celebration on February 23, 2023, and reflect on the Company’s 65-year journey of growth and success. All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend the celebration, which will begin at 1200 South Lee Street, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO, stated, “As we celebrate 65 years of O’Reilly Auto Parts and the opening of our 6,000th store location, we recognize that these achievements would not be possible without the unwavering dedication of our more than 84,000 Team Members. Their diligence and commitment to our customers and culture has allowed O’Reilly to accomplish these and other impressive goals. With a new store opening every 2.5 days on average, Team O’Reilly’s continued growth means the delivery of our unrivaled service to a broader customer base. Thank you to our Professional Parts People, our communities and our customers for their ongoing support throughout 65 years. We look forward to the future and take pride in continuing to provide industry-leading service in all of our market areas.”

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the Company’s dedication to diligently serve customers across the automotive repair industry remains as steadfast in its 6,000th store as it did in the first.

For further information contact:Investor & Media Contacts
Mark Merz (417) 829-5878
Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
ti?nf=ODc1NDg3NiM1NDI0OTA4IzIwMDUxNDk=
O-Reilly-Automotive-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.