CSG and Axiata Digital Labs Bolster Partnership with Joint Customer in Namibia

4 minutes ago
CSG%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the first deployment of its joint solution with Axiata+Digital+Labs (ADL) at Namibia’s leading mobile operator. With a unified+cloud+solution that enables flexible bundling with rapid time to market, CSG and ADL are helping the African operator to capitalize on new revenue streams and launch new digital services for both enterprise and consumer customers.

“To succeed in the digital economy, our customers need a platform that gives them the flexibility to support multiple business models at scale without increasing costs and complexity,” said, Thushera Kawdawatta, CEO, Axiata Digital Labs. “Our Axonect API Manager is uniquely designed to empower mobile operators to transform into digital telcos. By partnering with CSG, we have aligned our efforts with one of the global leaders in wireless to collaborate on a solution that will help customers identify new growth opportunities, operate more efficiently, and create truly unique customer experiences.”

Built on TM Forum Open API standards, the solution from CSG and ADL offers a single platform that seamlessly integrates into a telco operator’s existing ecosystems, eliminating the need for a full network transformation. The platform also provides the flexibility and scalability to support multiple communications service provider (CSP) business models while simplifying operational complexities and reducing costs.

“Our partnership with Axiata Digital Labs leverages industry expertise and innovation that enables CSPs to capitalize on the B2B2X market and tackle some of the biggest challenges in telecoms,” said Ian Watterson, SVP and head of APAC, CSG. “With our joint solution, customers can take advantage of our cloud-based platform to create powerful partner ecosystems, deliver future-forward digital offerings and provide a customer experience that is second to none.”

The partnership between CSG and Axiata Digital Labs began with a TM Forum catalyst project on cross-industry marketplace for CSP collaboration. The project was recognized at the 2021 TM Forum Catalyst Awards, where it won for Visionary Impact. This category recognized the catalyst that demonstrated the most compelling business potential.

Leading companies rely on CSG’s broad portfolio of digital monetization solutions to efficiently shorten their time to market and reduce operational costs while delivering innovative services and optimizing customer experiences. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.csgi.com%2Fcapabilities%2Frevenue-management-monetization%2F.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use, and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

