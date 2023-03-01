embecta sponsors educational symposium at ATTD 2023

Highlights the critical role people with diabetes play in their own care and treatment

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) ( EMBC), one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, will host an industry-sponsored symposium at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) international conference on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 4:40 p.m. Central European Time.

Entitled “Diabetes Era of Possibilities: Infusing PwD Choice into Practice!” the session will discuss individualizing treatment options for people with diabetes (PwD), with the goal of improving outcomes and deeper engagement in self-care. Some highlights from the session will include the importance of proper insulin injection technique as an element of diabetes self-care; how current diabetes devices and technologies can improve outcomes for people with type 2 diabetes; and the current evidence supporting the use of diabetes-related apps in assisting people with diabetes and their clinicians.

Prof. Dr. Lutz Heinemann, Ph.D., Professor, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany and Managing Editor of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology will chair the symposium, with distinguished speakers including Lori Berard, Nurse Consultant and Diabetes Educator, Winnipeg, Canada; Prof. Dr. Bernhard Kulzer, Diabetes Center and Research Institute, Bad Mergentheim, Germany; and Dr. Steven V. Edelman, MD, Professor of Medicine, University of California – San Diego Veterans Affairs Medical Center, San Diego, California.

“People with diabetes must take a very hands-on role in the day-to-day management of their healthcare,” says Henry Anhalt, DO, Chief Medical Officer, embecta. “The co-creation of treatment plans that are centered around the unique circumstances and needs of people living with diabetes is imperative to improving care. Educating healthcare providers on the latest tools and techniques to be shared with their patients should translate into better outcomes, reduction in burden and improved quality of life.

ATTD 2023 is taking place at the CityCube Berlin, Berlin, Germany. “Diabetes Era of Possibilities: Infusing PwD Choice into Practice!” will be held in Hall A4.

About embecta
embecta is one of the largest pure-play diabetes care companies in the world, leveraging its nearly 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com.

Contacts:
Media Investors 
Christian GlazarPravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate CommunicationsVP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922551-264-6547
Contact Media RelationsContact IR
