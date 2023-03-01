The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harrow Health, Inc. (“Harrow” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: HROW) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Harrow is the subject of a report published by Bonitas Research on February 22, 2023. According to the report, “Eyepoint received a DOJ subpoena seeking the production of documents related to sales, marketing, and promotional practices related to Dexycu. Harrow did not disclose this subpoena to investors despite being the responsible party for Dexycu sales, marketing, and promotional practices.” The report adds, “Harrow received a FDA Warning Letter for false and misleading marketing claims. In August 2022 Harrow received a FDA Form 483 inspection report which cited unsanitary conditions and drug quality issues. Harrow did not disclose any such actions to investors. A few months later following these actions, the company issued a nationwide recall with the FDA.” Based on this news, shares of Harrow fell by as much as 7% in intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222006009/en/