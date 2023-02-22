PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the following presentations for the investment community.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Tuesday, March 7 at 9:50 a.m. PT / 12:50 p.m. ET

Aart de Geus, Synopsys Chair and CEO

KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Shelagh Glaser, Synopsys CFO

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://investor.synopsys.com/overview/default.aspx

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

