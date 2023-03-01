Enterprise to Participate in Investor Conferences

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will participate in meetings with investors at the following conferences:

  • THRIVE Energy Conference by Daniel Energy Partners, Thursday, February 23, 2023;
  • Barclays Select Series: Midstream Corporate Access Day, Monday, February 27, 2023;
  • Barclays Investment Grade Energy and Pipelines Corporate Days, Wednesday, March 1, 2023;
  • Morgan Stanley Global Energy and Power Conference, Thursday, March 2, 2023; and
  • Mizuho Energy Summit, Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The latest investor deck that may be used to facilitate the investor meetings can be accessed under the Investors tab on the Enterprise website.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222006020/en/

Related Articles

