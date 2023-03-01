Maxar Technologies Reports Full-Year 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Maxar Technologies (

NYSE:MAXR, Financial) (TSX:MAXR, Financial) (“Maxar” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. A copy of Maxar’s Form 10-K, including the annual audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, is available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.maxar.com%2F.

Conference Call Details for Note Holders

In accordance with the terms of the indentures governing the 7.75% Senior Secured 2027 Notes and 7.54% Senior Secured 2027 Notes (the “Notes”), Maxar will host a conference call for holders of the Notes and bona fide securities analysts on February 23, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

This call will only be made available to holders of the Notes and securities analysts providing analysis of investment in the Notes that, in each case, have returned an executed “Request for Information and Confidentially Agreement” available at Maxar’s Investor Relations website under event listed on February 23, 2023:
http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.maxar.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

Please email the completed and signed Request Form to [email protected] by 12:00 p.m. MT (2:00 p.m. ET) on February 23, 2023 and we will distribute details on how to access the call.

This conference call will not be webcast or replayed, and participation is limited to the eligibility terms outlined above. Additionally, this conference call will be limited to a discussion of historical results and is not intended to include any material non-public information, including, among other things, commentary on the status of our merger with Advent International, any prior guidance, or forward-looking statements. At this time, we are no longer updating, confirming or speaking to forward-looking financial guidance.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (

NYSE:MAXR, Financial) (TSX:MAXR, Financial) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We help government and commercial customers monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar’s stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MAXR”. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230222005856r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005856/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.