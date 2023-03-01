Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial) (“Maxar” or the “Company”), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that it has filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including the annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators. A copy of Maxar’s Form 10-K, including the annual audited financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, is available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.maxar.com%2F.

Conference Call Details for Note Holders

In accordance with the terms of the indentures governing the 7.75% Senior Secured 2027 Notes and 7.54% Senior Secured 2027 Notes (the “Notes”), Maxar will host a conference call for holders of the Notes and bona fide securities analysts on February 23, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

This call will only be made available to holders of the Notes and securities analysts providing analysis of investment in the Notes that, in each case, have returned an executed “Request for Information and Confidentially Agreement” available at Maxar’s Investor Relations website under event listed on February 23, 2023:

http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.maxar.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx

Please email the completed and signed Request Form to [email protected] by 12:00 p.m. MT (2:00 p.m. ET) on February 23, 2023 and we will distribute details on how to access the call.

This conference call will not be webcast or replayed, and participation is limited to the eligibility terms outlined above. Additionally, this conference call will be limited to a discussion of historical results and is not intended to include any material non-public information, including, among other things, commentary on the status of our merger with Advent International, any prior guidance, or forward-looking statements. At this time, we are no longer updating, confirming or speaking to forward-looking financial guidance.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR, Financial) ( TSX:MAXR, Financial) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We help government and commercial customers monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar's 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world.

