PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

10x Genomics' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 6, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 4,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. Our patent portfolio comprises more than 1,750 issued patents and patent applications.

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

