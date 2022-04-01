PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), ("Albemarle"), a global leader in transforming lithium and bromine into essential ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it has signed definitive agreements with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) ("MinRes") to restructure the parties' MARBL lithium joint venture in Australia ("MARBL") and separately for MinRes to invest in Albemarle conversion assets in China.

"Our Australian lithium assets are core to Albemarle's strategy to build a globally diversified portfolio of best-in-class assets and resources," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "Inherent to that strategy is managing our global portfolio to maximize growth optionality and maintain a leading position in a dynamic, growing market. Our restructured MARBL joint venture enables each partner to deliver long-term value to our customers."

"We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us with the transition to clean transportation and anticipated rapid growth of lithium-ion batteries," said Eric Norris, president of Albemarle Energy Storage. "We expect our joint ventures with MinRes to support our strategy to expand our global lithium resource and conversion capacity for our customers while investing with discipline to ensure the highest returns for our shareholders."

The execution of these agreements follows the announcement of the signing of a non-binding letter of understanding in February 2022.

Transactions Overview

In Australia, upon closing of the restructured MARBL arrangements, which are subject to Australian regulatory approvals:

Albemarle will increase its interest in the first two conversion trains of the Kemerton processing plant from 60% to 85%. Albemarle will operate Kemerton trains 1 and 2 on behalf of the joint venture.

will increase its interest in the first two conversion trains of the Kemerton processing plant from 60% to 85%. will operate Kemerton trains 1 and 2 on behalf of the joint venture. MinRes will increase its interest in the Wodgina Lithium Mine Project from 40% to 50%. MinRes will operate the Wodgina mine on behalf of the joint venture.

Consideration for Albemarle's increased stake in Kemerton will be offset by consideration for MinRes's increased stake in Wodgina.

increased stake in Kemerton will be offset by consideration for MinRes's increased stake in Wodgina. Albemarle will supply MinRes's 15% share of spodumene for use by the joint venture at the Kemerton plant from the Greenbushes mine. MinRes will pay market price for this share of Greenbushes spodumene.

will supply MinRes's 15% share of spodumene for use by the joint venture at the Kemerton plant from the Greenbushes mine. MinRes will pay market price for this share of Greenbushes spodumene. Each of Albemarle and MinRes will market its own share of lithium products converted from Wodgina spodumene.

and MinRes will market its own share of lithium products converted from Wodgina spodumene. Albemarle and MinRes will enter into a commercial agreement for Albemarle to arrange conversion of both parties' shares of Wodgina spodumene. MinRes commits to fund 50% of the capital costs for downstream conversion capacity Albemarle nominates to process Wodgina spodumene. MinRes is expected to pay approximately US$350 million for its initial share of capital costs of this conversion capacity as of closing. Albemarle is expected to pay MinRes a completion adjustment currently estimated to be US$100 million to US$150 million reflecting the April 1, 2022 , effective date.

In China, which is subject to Chinese regulatory approvals:

MinRes will acquire a 50% interest in Albemarle's 100%-owned Qinzhou and Meishan plants in China . Qinzhou has a designed capacity of 25ktpa. The plant will undergo modifications to be able to convert Wodgina spodumene and is expected to commence that conversion in early 2024. The Meishan plant, which is under construction with a designed capacity of 50ktpa, is scheduled to be commissioned by year-end 2024. Albemarle will continue to operate Meishan and Qinzhou.

