Norfolk Southern announces paid sick leave agreement with engineering railroaders

53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023

3,000 union railroaders to benefit from new agreement

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the historic wage increases and premium health care benefits reached during last year's national bargaining, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with one of its largest labor unions that provides their members the ability to take up to seven paid sick days per year. The new sick leave benefit, reached in collaboration with the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, is available to approximately 3,000 railroaders who maintain the company's track and infrastructure.

"Norfolk Southern's success is built upon the incredible work our craft railroaders perform every day, and we are committed to improving their quality of life in partnership with our union leaders," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw.

Norfolk Southern is engaging with all its unions to further enhance quality of life and work predictability for its craft employees. The company remains in active discussions with its other union partners to gather input on the issues that are most important to their members. In the months ahead, Norfolk Southern looks forward to making further progress with its labor leaders to negotiate and implement priorities that will have the greatest positive impact for its dedicated railroaders who keep the U.S. economy moving.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

