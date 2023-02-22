Century Communities Debuts New Homes in Southwest San Antonio

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023

Top 10 homebuilder now selling at Mesa Vista from the mid $200s. Model for tour!

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, revealed that Mesa Vista—the builder's anticipated new community in southwest San Antonio—is now selling. Offering 81 homesites, Mesa Vista features a versatile mix of single- and two-story floor plans starting from the mid $200s.

In addition, homebuyers and real estate agents can tour the community's model home, showcasing the single-story Scottsdale plan. Homebuyers will also appreciate exceptional included features and designer-selected finishes, such as granite kitchen countertops, modern rectangular sinks, and full landscaping.

Learn more and join Mesa Vista's interest list at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MesaVista.

"The homes at Mesa Vista are incredible, but buyers are really going to love the location and amenities here as well," said Eric Runge, San Antonio Division President. "You've got quick access to abundant outdoor recreation, downtown, and Joint Base San Antonio. There will also be amenities like a dog park and walking trail. And with a great selection of single- and two-story homes, it's a fantastic time for buyers to pick what best fits their needs and lifestyle."

Century_Communities_Mesa_Vista_Monument.jpg

Century_Communities_Scottsdale_Plan.jpg

Century_Communities_Berkshire_Plan.jpg

More About Mesa Vista
Now selling from the mid $200s

  • 3 single-story floor plans, 2 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
  • Up to 1,965 square feet
  • Future amenities include a playground, splash pad, pavilion, walking trail, dog park and open space
  • Located in southwest San Antonio, off I-35 at Fischer Road and Timms Parkway

5314 Franklin Hills
San Antonio, TX 78073
210.405.0197

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the greater San Antonio area.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

For information, contact:
Alyson Benn
Century Communities, Inc.
303-558-7352
[email protected]

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA22520&sd=2023-02-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-debuts-new-homes-in-southwest-san-antonio-301753753.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA22520&Transmission_Id=202302221736PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA22520&DateId=20230222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.