Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”), a growing North American precious metals producer, is pleased to provide the Company’s attributable silver production, silver equivalent production, cost and capital expenditure guidance for 2023 and production outlook for 2024.

Highlights

The Company’s attributable silver equivalent 1 production is expected to increase to a range of 5.5 – 6.0 million ounces in 2023 with further increases anticipated to result in production of between 6.5 – 7.0 million ounces in 2024. Attributable silver production forecast for 2023 is between 2.2 – 2.6 million ounces, with further increases anticipated to result in production of 3.5 - 4.0 million ounces in 2024.

Silver production is expected to increase in 2023 as a result of: i) a higher portion of production coming from the higher-grade silver Upper Zone of the San Rafael deposit at the Cosalá Operations; ii) a full year of production from the 3700 Level at the Galena Complex which contains higher grade ore as well as the completion of the Galena Hoist project before H2-2023.

Sustaining and discretionary growth capital expenditures in 2023 are expected to be roughly in-line with 2022 actuals. Capitalized exploration costs will be higher as a $1.2 million drill program is expected to test the Cosalá North prospect in 2023.

2022 attributable production was 1.31 million silver ounces and 5.3 million silver equivalent ounces. 2022 attributable cash cost per silver ounce2 and all-in sustaining cost per silver ounce2 were approximately $0.77 per silver ounce and $9.63 per silver ounce, respectively.

“The Company’s 2023 guidance and 2024 production outlook is expected to continue to deliver solid organic production increases and substantial silver optionality to our stakeholders over the next several years,” stated Americas President and CEO Darren Blasutti. “The Galena Hoist project is nearing completion and is expected before H2-2023 while the Cosalá Operations are actively mining the higher-grade silver zones, both of which are expected to boost attributable silver production by over 80% in 2023.”

Consolidated 2023 Attributable Guidance and 2024 Attributable Production Outlook*

2022 Actual 2023 Guidance 2024 Outlook Silver Production (ounces) 1.31 Moz 2.2 – 2.6 Moz 3.5 – 4.0 Moz Zinc Production (million pounds) 39.3 Mlbs 33.0 – 37.0 Mlbs 23.0 – 27.0 Mlbs Lead Production (million pounds) 24.6 Mlbs 22.0 – 26.0 Mlbs 18.0 – 22.0 Mlbs Copper Production (million pounds) – – 1.5 – 2.0 Mlbs Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) 5.3 Moz 5.5 – 6.0 Moz 6.5 – 7.0 Moz Cash costs ($ per silver ounce) $0.77/oz $8.00 – 9.00/oz Capital Expenditures ($) – Sustaining $9.0 M $9.0 – 10.0 M – Discretionary $4.0 M $3.0 – 4.0 M Exploration Drilling ($) – Discretionary $2.6 M $3.0 – 4.0 M

* Guidance for 2023 and production outlook for 2024 include only the Cosalá Operations and the Galena Complex (60%). Silver equivalent production throughout this press release was calculated based on $22.00/oz silver, $1.00/lb lead and $1.45/lb zinc.

2023 Guidance

The Company expects to continue to increase metal production in 2023. Consolidated attributable silver equivalent production for 2023 is anticipated to be between 5.5 – 6.0 million ounces which compares favourably with 2022 production of 5.3 million silver equivalent ounces.

Silver production from the Cosalá Operations in 2023 is forecast to be between 1.2 – 1.4 million ounces, benefitting from more production from the higher-grade silver areas in the Upper Zone of the San Rafael mine. Zinc production from the Cosalá Operations is expected to be approximately 33 – 37 million pounds while lead production is expected to be 11 – 13 million pounds. The Cosalá Operations produced 636,000 ounces of silver, 15.3 million pounds of lead and 39.3 million pounds of zinc in 2022.

Attributable silver production to the Company from the Galena Complex (60% owned by Americas) in 2023 is expected to be between 1.0 – 1.2 million silver ounces benefitting from a full year of production from higher grade ore on the 3700 Level. Attributable lead production is expected to be between 11 – 13 million pounds. The Galena Complex attributable production for 2022 was 672,000 ounces of silver and 9.3 million pounds of lead.

The Galena Complex is currently impacted by an industry wide shortage of labour, which is reflected in the Company’s silver equivalent production guidance for 2023. The Company estimates that increasing the hourly workforce at the Galena Complex by approximately 10% would boost silver production at the complex in 2023 by approximately 20%.

First quarter 2023 production will be impacted by a two-and-a-half-week shutdown in February in order to complete remedial work on the decant tunnel at the Cosalá Operations tailings facility. The tunnel is no longer required and decommissioning of the tunnel is part of the long-term environmental plan at the operations. This temporary shutdown allowed the San Rafael Mine to build back significant ore stockpiles that had been drawn down in 2022 and allowed scheduled maintenance to be carried out at the Los Braceros mill, setting the operation up for a strong end to Q1-2023 and rest of 2023.

Consolidated cash cost (net of by-product credits) for 2023 is expected to range between $8.00 – $9.00 per silver ounce assuming zinc and lead prices of $1.45/lb and lead of $1.00/lb, respectively. Expected cash cost per silver ounce in 2023 are higher than actual 2022 cash cost per silver ounce as realized zinc and lead prices in 2022 were higher than the budgeted prices the Company is assuming for 2023.

Anticipated consolidated capital expenditures for the Company in 2023 of $16 – $20 million are related to completion of the Galena Hoist as well as increased development and sustaining capital at the Cosalá Operations.

2024 Production Outlook

The Company anticipates consolidated silver equivalent production to further increase in 2024 benefitting from a full year of the increased hoisting capacity following the completion of the Galena Hoist and higher silver contribution from the Cosalá Operations. Consolidated silver equivalent production for 2024 is expected to range between 6.5 – 7.0 million ounces.

About Americas Gold and Silver Corporation

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a growing precious metals mining company with multiple assets in North America. The Company owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico, manages the 60%-owned Galena Complex in Idaho, USA, and is re-evaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Company also owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information, please see SEDAR or www.americas-gold.com.

Technical Information and Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information relating to the operation of the Company’s material operating mining properties contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Daren Dell, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The Company’s current Annual Information Form and the NI 43-101 Technical Reports for its other material mineral properties, all of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and EDGAR at www.sec.gov contain further details regarding mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, classification and reporting parameters, key assumptions and associated risks for each of the Company’s material mineral properties, including a breakdown by category.

All mining terms used herein have the meanings set forth in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. These standards differ from the requirements of the SEC that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Any mineral reserves and mineral resources reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as such under SEC standards. Accordingly, information contained in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies subject to the SEC’s reporting and disclosure requirements.

________________

1 Silver equivalent ounces for the 2023 guidance and 2024 production outlook references were calculated based on $22.00/oz silver, $1.00/lb lead and $1.45/lb zinc throughout this press release. Silver equivalent ounces for production in 2022 was calculated based on silver, zinc and lead realized prices during the period throughout this press release.

2 This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. The Company uses the financial measures “cash cost per silver ounce” and “all-in sustaining cost per silver ounce” in accordance with measures widely reported in the silver mining industry as a benchmark for performance measurement and because it understands that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company’s underlying cash costs and total costs of operations. Cash costs are determined on a mine-by-mine basis and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations, while all-in sustaining costs is the cash costs plus all development, capital expenditures, and exploration spending. A full reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures will be provided when the Company reports its year-end results on or before March 31, 2023.

