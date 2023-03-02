The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Credit Suisse Group AG (“Credit Suisse” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 21, 2023, Reuters reported that Credit Suisse’s Chairman Axel Lehmann was facing a probe regarding comments made during an interview in early December, in which he claimed that customer outflows had “basically stopped” after it had disclosed the loss of 84 billion francs of client assets in November. By the end of the quarter, that figure had risen to 110.5 billion francs.

On this news, Credit Suisse’s stock price fell $0.10, or 3.3%, to close at $2.92 per share on February 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

