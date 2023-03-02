SEE (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023.

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods in transit from damage.

Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® automated packaging systems, BUBBLE WRAP® packaging, SEEAutomation™ and prismiq™ Digital packaging and printing.

Our partnership with customers creates value through sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation systems, engineering and technology.

Our SEE Net Positive Circular Ecosystem is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future. We have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder+goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global+Impact+Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through our 2025+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+pledge.

SEE generated $5.6 billion in sales in 2022 and has approximately 16,300 employees (not including Liquibox employees) who serve customers in 120 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

