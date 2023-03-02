The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ISPO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 14, 2022, Inspirato filed a current report stating that its Audit Committee had determined that financial statements from the previous two quarters should no longer be relied upon. The Company also notified the SEC that it would be unable to timely file its third quarter 2022 quarterly report. On this news, Inspirato’s stock price fell $0.27, or 11.9%, to close at $2.00 per share on November 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 23, 2022, Inspirato disclosed that it had received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of NASDAQ, notifying it that it was not in compliance with filing requirements. On this news, Inspirato’s stock price fell $0.06, or 3.2%, to close at $1.81 per share on November 25, 2022, thereby further injuring investors.

Then, on December 15, 2022, after market hours, Inspirato amended its first quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing material weaknesses within the Company, including a lack of a “sufficient number of personnel with the appropriate level of knowledge and experience in the application of GAAP” and “a lack of the design and implementation of certain ITGCs related to [its] financial applications and data being adequately restricted.” On this news, Inspirato’s stock price fell $0.10, or 6.6%, to close at $1.41 per share on December 16, 2022, thereby further injuring investors.

