4 minutes ago
Vivint+Smart+Home%2C+Inc.(NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, was awarded a DEVIES+Award in the Services Systems Integration category for its+Spotlight+Pro. DEVIES Awards recognize excellence in developer tools, products, and technology across 31 categories, and Vivint’s Spotlight Pro was selected from a record-high 310 nominations.

Designed as an accessory for Vivint’s Outdoor Camera Pro, Spotlight Pro is one of the only lighting options in the industry that uses camera technology to activate lighting and dynamically adapt based on what the camera is seeing. When connected with other Vivint products, Spotlight Pro provides a seamless, integrated experience that gives homeowners even more control over their home security.

“We're thrilled to win a DEVIES Award for our Spotlight Pro,” said David Bywater, chief executive officer at Vivint. “At Vivint, we're committed to delivering innovative solutions that make our customers' lives easier and safer, and Spotlight Pro is a perfect example of that.”

Award winners were selected by an expert-led panel of the DevNetwork Advisory Board based on the following criteria: 1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; 2) general regard and use by the developer, engineering, and IT community; and 3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.9 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

