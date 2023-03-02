Hoops Scouting USA Acquires Grit Performance Athletics Inc. Mobile App

PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Hoops Scouting USA (OTC PINK:HSCT) (the "Company") is in the digital basketball recruitment business. The Company is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Grit Performance Athletics Inc. mobile app. The Grit app is an on demand digital training platform. It is designed for high level on and off court training for the serious athlete. Users can follow custom workout plans or build their own featuring workout segments daily created for their needs and level. Everything is designed to be done on your own (or with a partner). All you need is a basketball, a hoop, your device to view the app and a work ethic.

Our coaching staff has worked with and coached (professionally) some of the best athletes in the world and has experience working with athletes of all ages and skill levels across the globe. The Grit App was founded in 2020 by professional basketball coach and trainer Doug Plumb. Doug currently coaches professionally in the NBL in Canada and was the 2022 NBL Coach of the year while leading the London Lighting to the NBL title. Doug has worked with multiple NBA All-Star players to refine their skills.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Jamie Oei commented, "the acquisition of the Grit App allows us to offer a separate product and revenue stream for those using Hoops Scouting USA. We believe we can use both products as a separate entity as well as advertise through each other. We are very excited about the future of Hoops Scouting USA".

Further information about the acquisition of Grit Performance Athletics Inc. mobile app can be found in the Form 8-K that the Company has filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023.

About Hoops Scouting USA

The Company is in the digital basketball recruitment business. Hoops Scouting USA is providing a website for high school basketball players with aspirations of playing post-secondary basketball to set up online accounts, which include game film, schedules for high school and AAU games, stats, and high school academic marks. This will provide an avenue for university coaches throughout the United States and Internationally to view players and their stats, as well as enabling coaches to plan their recruiting with the team schedules.

Please refer to the Company's website www.hoopsscoutingusa.com

For further information please contact the Company at: [email protected]

On behalf of the Board,

Hoops Scouting USA
Jamie Oei President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the closing of the exchange agreements and expected reduction in our total outstanding debt and annual interest payments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Hoops Scouting USA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740228/Hoops-Scouting-USA-Acquires-Grit-Performance-Athletics-Inc-Mobile-App

