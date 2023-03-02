PALM DESERT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Hoops Scouting USA (OTC PINK:HSCT) (the "Company") is in the digital basketball recruitment business. The Company is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Grit Performance Athletics Inc. mobile app. The Grit app is an on demand digital training platform. It is designed for high level on and off court training for the serious athlete. Users can follow custom workout plans or build their own featuring workout segments daily created for their needs and level. Everything is designed to be done on your own (or with a partner). All you need is a basketball, a hoop, your device to view the app and a work ethic.

Our coaching staff has worked with and coached (professionally) some of the best athletes in the world and has experience working with athletes of all ages and skill levels across the globe. The Grit App was founded in 2020 by professional basketball coach and trainer Doug Plumb. Doug currently coaches professionally in the NBL in Canada and was the 2022 NBL Coach of the year while leading the London Lighting to the NBL title. Doug has worked with multiple NBA All-Star players to refine their skills.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Jamie Oei commented, "the acquisition of the Grit App allows us to offer a separate product and revenue stream for those using Hoops Scouting USA. We believe we can use both products as a separate entity as well as advertise through each other. We are very excited about the future of Hoops Scouting USA".

Further information about the acquisition of Grit Performance Athletics Inc. mobile app can be found in the Form 8-K that the Company has filed with the SEC on February 21, 2023.

About Hoops Scouting USA

The Company is in the digital basketball recruitment business. Hoops Scouting USA is providing a website for high school basketball players with aspirations of playing post-secondary basketball to set up online accounts, which include game film, schedules for high school and AAU games, stats, and high school academic marks. This will provide an avenue for university coaches throughout the United States and Internationally to view players and their stats, as well as enabling coaches to plan their recruiting with the team schedules.

