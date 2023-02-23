Kovack Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 562 stocks valued at a total of $673.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(9.21%), AAPL(3.66%), and QQQ(2.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kovack Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 23,598 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 02/23/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $294.25 per share and a market cap of $157.13Bil. The stock has returned -12.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a price-book ratio of 6.00.

During the quarter, Kovack Advisors, Inc. bought 121,950 shares of ARCA:RWM for a total holding of 211,500. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.15.

On 02/23/2023, ProShares Short Russell2000 -1x Shares traded for a price of $22.93 per share and a market cap of $426.88Mil. The stock has returned -1.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SH by 191,809 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 02/23/2023, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $15.47 per share and a market cap of $2.53Bil. The stock has returned 3.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 37,545 shares in ARCA:XLE, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 02/23/2023, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $83.55 per share and a market cap of $38.88Bil. The stock has returned 30.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a price-book ratio of 2.49.

Kovack Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOE by 19,690 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.7.

On 02/23/2023, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $140.64 per share and a market cap of $16.58Bil. The stock has returned -0.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

