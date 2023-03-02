ComEd Restores Power to 55,000 Customers Following Damaging Ice Storms

After significant ice storms moved through northern Illinois Wednesday afternoon, ComEd crews have restored power to more than 55,000 customers. The hardest hit areas are the north and northwest areas of Illinois. About 100,000 customers remain without power as of 8 pm while ComEd and contractor crews work 24/7 in challenging conditions to restore service to all remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Following the ice storms today, high winds with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are expected tomorrow, which can tear down frozen trees and branches, damaging ComEd equipment and leading to additional power outages. The combination of widespread ice and high winds mean it likely will take multiple days to restore all customers affected by the storms. ComEd is calling in additional crews from other states to help restore power to customers more quickly.

“The layer of ice covering trees, roads and our equipment creates hazards for our crews and can contribute to additional power outages well after the storm has passed,” said Terence+R.+Donnelly, president and COO of ComEd. “We know losing electric service is frustrating, and we thank everyone for their patience as we work safely to repair damaged equipment and get the power flowing again for all of our customers.”

ComEd has been investing in power grid upgrades and tree trimming to minimize the impact of storms. Since smart grid upgrades began in 2011, ComEd has avoided more than 19 million power outages – saving more than $3.3 billion in outage-related costs – and improved overall reliability by more than 80 percent. In 2022, ComEd delivered its best+reliability+ever and was recognized with the ReliabilityOne+Award for having the most resilient power grid in the U.S.

ComEd prioritizes repairs that will bring back the greatest number of customers at once, and focuses on critical services, such as hospitals, senior centers, law enforcement and fire departments. Crews then move to restoration of individual outages. The following tips and information encourage customers to stay safe following severe weather:

  • If you encounter a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).
  • Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).
  • Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.
  • Check on elderly and other family members and neighbors to ensure their safety and make alternate arrangements in the event of an outage.

Customers can sign up for Outage Alerts at ComEd.com/Alerts or text OUT to 26633 to report their outage and receive restoration information about when their power may be restored.

ComEd also offers a mobile app for iPhone® and Android™® smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts. In addition, customers can report outages through ComEd’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit %3Ci%3EComEd.com%3C%2Fi%3Eand connect with the company on %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EYouTube%3C%2Fi%3E.

